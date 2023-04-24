Bangladesh embassy in Sudan will remain open: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday evening that the Bangladesh embassy in Sudan will remain open despite the ongoing bloody conflict in the country to serve the 1500 Bangladeshis who are currently in the country.
The minister said this during a press conference at his office on Monday.
The press conference was held ahead of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming trip to Tokyo, Washington and London.
When asked if the Bangladeshis currently present in Sudan will be evacuated, Momen said, “I’ve heard that around 1,500 Bangladeshis are currently there. We have a small consulate general office there and a mission.
“Firstly, we have advised the people not to travel to Sudan because the situation there is unstable. We have told the people in our embassy to be cautious, to not get tangled up in any trouble. But as many of our citizens are there, we will keep it open. Because they have to serve the people.”
Earlier, on Saturday, the ministry issued a notification where it advised Bangladeshis not to travel to Sudan right now due to the ongoing conflict in the country.
Sudan’s army and militia force Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are embroiled in a bloody battle for power which has so far caused around 400 deaths.
The US and the UK sent forces to the Sudan capital Khartoum to bring back their officials. Many countries are also working to move their citizens to a safe place.