EC issues revised guidelines for foreign observers

The election Commission (EC) has issued revised guidelines for foreign observers during the next parliamentary polls.
According to the new rules, a foreign citizen or agency willing to observe the elections in Bangladesh must have prior experience in working on the ground of good governance, democracy, peacebuilding, and human rights.
Besides, a foreign agency must be registered with the relevant authorities in their respective countries.
Election commissioner Anisur Rahman recently announced that the 12th parliamentary polls will be held in the first week of January.
The commission has already granted approval to 66 local agencies to observe the elections. Some other local and foreign agencies – more than 150 – have applied to the commission to become observers.