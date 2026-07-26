Bangladesh's drowning prevention efforts praised

The World Health Organization (WHO) offered several reasons for choosing Ghana as the venue for launching the upcoming global report outlining what member states should do to prevent drowning.

One reason is that this West African country has a disproportionately high drowning rate relative to its population. Another is to highlight what African policymakers are doing to tackle this major cause of preventable death.

Policymakers, researchers and development practitioners from around the world gathered in Accra, the capital of Ghana, for a three-day international conference to explore what works in preventing drowning.

At various sessions of the conference, organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), one country's name came up repeatedly—Bangladesh.

The reason is that the two community-based interventions now recongnised globally as the most effective measures for preventing drowning were first proven effective on a large scale in Bangladesh.