Dengue: Bangladesh logs 7 more deaths in 24 hours

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning – the highest single-day casualties from the mosquito-borne disease this year, reports UNB.
The new casualties have raised the number of Dengue fatalities in Bangladesh to 83 this year.
During the period, 1,054 more patients – highest single-day tally reported this year – were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 628 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 3,303 dengue patients, including 2, 306 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 14,897 dengue cases, 11,511 recoveries.
According to DGHS tally, Bangladesh has recorded 70 out of 83 dengue casualties in the months of June and July.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.