Diplomacy
Many questions over PM Tarique Rahman’s possible India visit, Jaiswal has just one answer
Journalists asked a series of questions at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ briefing about whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would travel to India for a bilateral visit before or after the BRICS Summit. In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal repeated the same old message in a new way.
Jaiswal said an invitation had already been extended to the prime minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. Later, an invitation was extended to him to participate in the BRICS Summit outreach session as chair of BIMSTEC. He said he would provide an update if there was any progress in this regard.
The question-and-answer session took place at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing in New Delhi today, Friday.
Tensions had emerged in Dhaka-Delhi relations earlier this month after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was allowed to face journalists online from Delhi for the first time. The Bangladesh government strongly protested the move. Following this, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi held several meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and other senior government officials. During these meetings, Dhaka called for creating a conducive environment to improve relations. Dinesh Trivedi then travelled to Delhi and conveyed Dhaka’s message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key officials.
Following this, discussions began over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit to India.
Several journalists repeatedly raised the issue at today’s briefing. One asked when Tarique Rahman would visit—before or after BRICS. Another journalist asked whether Tarique Rahman was coming to Delhi before BRICS. He also asked whether any news regarding the visit had emerged after Dinesh Trivedi returned to Dhaka following his discussions in Delhi. Another journalist asked whether Bangladesh had set any condition that Tarique Rahman would not visit India unless Sheikh Hasina was extradited, and whether the reports were true or false.
In response to all the questions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have extended an invitation to the prime minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. We've also extended an invitation to the prime minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. So these invitations have been extended and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard.”
Questions were also raised at the briefing about the supply of diesel to Bangladesh. Reports have been published that Bangladesh has sought additional diesel from India to address the fuel crisis. Jaiswal said India supplies diesel to Bangladesh as per an understanding between the two countries. He said any request for additional diesel would be considered based on India’s requirements, refinery capacity and the country’s needs.