Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi temporarily suspends visa services

Last Saturday night, a group of 20–25 members of the extremist organisation “Akhand Hindu Rashtra Sena” protested in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. They stayed there for about 20 minutes, chanting slogans against Bangladesh. They also threatened Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah.

In response to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain said that the Bangladesh mission in Delhi is located in a very secure area within the diplomatic zone. Why would Hindu extremists be able to enter that area? It is unfortunate that they were allowed to enter.

Touhid Hossain also stated that, following this incident, the High Commissioner’s family in Delhi feels threatened and at risk.