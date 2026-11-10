Grenade-like objects found at Rajshahi airport, minister evacuated through rear gate
Law enforcement agencies have reported the recovery of two grenade-like objects from Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi. Authorities recovered the objects from an area in front of the airport’s main gate at around 11:00 am today, Tuesday.
At the same time, Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku arrived at the airport on a flight. After authorities discovered the grenade-like objects near the main entrance, security personnel escorted the minister out through the rear gate as a precaution.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport police station in Rajshahi, Robiul Islam, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
Police said they had moved the two grenade-like objects to a secure location. They will take the necessary measures after examining them.
OC Robiul Islam further said a local resident alerted airport police to the two grenade-like objects at 10:55 am. Police cordoned off the area immediately.
Meanwhile, the minister arrived at the airport on a flight at 10:50 am. He was inside the airport’s VIP lounge at the time. After officials informed him about the grenade-like objects, security personnel escorted him out through the airport’s rear gate as a precaution. He later left for Bogura by road.
Rajshahi Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner Gaziur Rahman said the authorities would take the necessary measures after examining the two objects.