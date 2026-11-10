Grenade-like objects found at Rajshahi airport, minister evacuated through rear gate

Law enforcement agencies have reported the recovery of two grenade-like objects from Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi. Authorities recovered the objects from an area in front of the airport’s main gate at around 11:00 am today, Tuesday.

At the same time, Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku arrived at the airport on a flight. After authorities discovered the grenade-like objects near the main entrance, security personnel escorted the minister out through the rear gate as a precaution.