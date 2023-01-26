Bangladesh

DC conference

Army feels more comfortable working with civil admin than before: Army Chief

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The Bangladesh Army at present thinks their relations with the civil administration is friendlier than before. They feel a lot more comfortable in working with the civil admin than any time before, said army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Army chief took part in a discussion on the defence ministry and the army on the last day of the three-day conference of deputy commissioners in the morning.

Later, General Shafiuddin briefed newspersons about the discussion.

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said the army wants to complete any task the government assigns to it perfectly in cordial collaboration with the civil administration. The army carries out different activities, including facing natural disasters, security-related activities and building up the nation with the help of civil administration, he added.

The role the Bangladesh Army played in the latest flood and their other works were praised in the DCs’ conference.

The army chief said, “We also have said there’s a feeling in the rank and file of the current army that our relations with the civil administration is much friendlier than before and we are feeling more comfortable in working with them than before.”

Speaking about his joining the DC conference in person for two consecutive years, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said this proves the importance he attaches to it.

He further said he strongly believes the DCs play the most important role in the field level of administration. The Bangladesh Army carries out many activities the government assigns to them, which falls under the jurisdiction of civil administration. It is not possible to carry out the tasks that fall under the jurisdiction of civil administration without the civil administration’s all-out help, he insisted.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said he clarified the message that he joined the conference at his personal initiative and the army is also looking for completing any task the government assigns to them working with the civil administration.

