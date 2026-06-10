DNA test confirms paternity, son wins father’s recognition after 27 yrs

When the child was born, his father was abroad. Before his birth, his parents had already divorced. Having never seen his father, the child grew up at his maternal uncle’s house.

Upon reaching adulthood, he discovered that his father had returned from overseas, remarried, and was residing within the country. The young man decided to confront his father, seeking formal recognition.

However, the father refused to acknowledge him as his son. Eventually, the son submitted an application to the Chattogram office of the National Legal Aid Services Organisation, seeking father’s recognition.

The son finally received that recognition from his father on Tuesday. Twenty-seven years after his birth, the father embraced him for the very first time.