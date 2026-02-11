National Elections tomorrow
The 13th national elections and referendum-2026 will be held tomorrow as voting will took place simultaneously in 299 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break.
The Election Commission (EC) has canceled the voting in Sherpur-3 constituency due to the death of a candidate. So, the elections will be held in 299 parliamentary constituencies out of 300.
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud told BSS that all-out preparation and extensive security measures have been taken across the country to hold the polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
Nearly 900,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at the field level to ensure security during the election, he said adding more than 100,000 army personnel have been deployed so far.
The commissioner said the entire country has been brought under tight security on the occasion of the elections.
The law and order situation is normal so far, the EC said, hoping that the situation will remain normal on the polling day as well. He urged voters to come to the polling centres in groups and exercise their right to vote in a festive atmosphere.
Machud said he is very optimistic about this election as many people have not had the opportunity to vote for a long time. He also called upon the young voters to actively attend the polling centres and exercise their democratic rights.
“The voting will be held in a festive and election-friendly atmosphere. People will be able to come to the polling centres without fear and anxiety and will be able to return to their homes safely after voting,” he said, expressing optimism that such an atmosphere will be maintained.
About the overall preparation for the elections, Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar told BSS that the Commission has already completed all preparations for the national elections and referendum.
All necessary administrative, technical and security measures have been taken to hold the voting in a fair and peaceful manner, he said.
He said the main thing now is for voters to go to the polling stations and exercise their voting rights.
Anwarul Islam Sarkar said the highest number of law enforcement agencies in the history of Bangladesh have been deployed to ensure overall security in the elections. He said no major untoward incident or problem has been reported regarding the elections so far.
Regarding voter turnout in the elections, the Election Commissioner said he predicted that the voter turnout rate in this election may be less or more than 55 percent.
Voting will be held in a total of 42,779 polling centres in the country, while there will be 247,482 polling rooms in these centres, said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.
A total of 50 political parties are participating in the polls. A total of 2,028 candidates are contesting in this election. Of them, 1,755 candidates from political parties and 273 are independent ones, according to sources at the EC.
There are 83 female candidates (63 from parties and 20 independents). BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates, among the political parties, in the elections.
EC Secretariat Director (Public Relations) Md Ruhul Amin Mollick told BSS that 12,77,11,893 voters from 299 constituencies is expected to exercise their voting rights in the elections and referendum.
Of them, 6,48,25,36 are male voters, 6,28,85,200 are female voters and 1,232 are third gender voters.
About 800,000 officials will remain on duty to conduct the elections smoothly.
Of them, 69 are Returning Officers, while 598 Assistant Returning Officers, 42,779 Presiding Officers, 247,482 Assistant Presiding Officers and 4,95,964 polling officers.
In addition, about 15,000 officials will be in charge of postal voting.
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said about 9,58,000 members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed for the elections.
In addition, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), drones and body-worn cameras are being used for the first time to ensure security during the elections.
According to the EC, among the law enforcement agencies, 103,000 troops of the army, 3,500 personnel of the air force and 5,000 members of the navy will be deployed.
About 37,453 personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed too. The Coast Guard will deploy 3,585 members in 17 constituencies under 10 districts of the country and 332 polling centres in 69 unions in 20 upazilas.
A total of 187,603 police and 9,349 RAB personnel will be deployed.
In addition, 5,67,868 Ansar members will be on duty in the elections. A total of 1,922 members of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) will remain on the field on the polling day.
A total of 2,098 executive magistrates and 657 judicial magistrates have been appointed to perform election duties in elections.
According to the EC, 657 judicial magistrates will remain on duty in 299 constituencies to take cognizance of election-related offenses and complete the trial. They are on duty for five days -- two days before the polling, on the election day and two days after the polling from February 10 to February 14.
Since the announcement of the schedule, a total of 1,047 executive magistrates have been appointed across the country to ensure compliance with the electoral code of conduct.
In addition, 1,051 more executive magistrates have been appointed as per the requirements of the returning officers to maintain overall law and order, prevent offenses and perform duties in coordination with the mobile court and striking force.
However, about 55,454 observers from 81 local organisations will monitor the elections. Of them, 7,997 will observe centrally and 47,457 locally in parliamentary constituencies.
At least 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists have arrived in Bangladesh to observe the elections and the referendum.
Of the international observers, 80 represent various international organisations, 239 come from bilateral countries-including independent European observers- and 51 are individuals affiliated with different global institutions, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said today.
The number of international observers for the 13th general polls is more than double that of the controversial general election held on January 7, 2024.
Key organisations sending observer missions include the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) with 28 observers, the Commonwealth Secretariat with 27, the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) with 19, and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with one.
Other organisations include the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with two observers, the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) with two, and the European External Action Service with one.
In addition to the European Union, observers are arriving from 21 countries, including Pakistan (8), Bhutan (2), Sri Lanka (11), Nepal (1), Indonesia (3), the Philippines (2), Malaysia (6), Jordan (2), Turkey (13), Iran (3), Georgia (2), Russia (2), China (3), Japan (4), South Korea (2), Kyrgyzstan (2), Uzbekistan (2), South Africa (2), and Nigeria (4).
Fifty-one observers representing organisations such as Voice for Justice, Democracy International, SNAS Africa, the SAARC Human Rights Foundation, and the Polish Institute of International Affairs will monitor the election in their individual capacities, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Election Commission.
A total of 15,33,684 overseas (OCV) and domestic (ICPV) voters registered to vote in the 13th national election and referendum through the Postal Vote BD mobile app. Of them, 7,72,546 are expatriate voters and 7,61,138 are local (ICPV) voters.
The voting will be held from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm through ballot papers in transparent ballot boxes. If any voters are waiting within the area of polling centres compound after 4:30 pm, their voting will be completed as per the law.