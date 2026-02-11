National Elections tomorrow

The 13th national elections and referendum-2026 will be held tomorrow as voting will took place simultaneously in 299 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break.

The Election Commission (EC) has canceled the voting in Sherpur-3 constituency due to the death of a candidate. So, the elections will be held in 299 parliamentary constituencies out of 300.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud told BSS that all-out preparation and extensive security measures have been taken across the country to hold the polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Nearly 900,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at the field level to ensure security during the election, he said adding more than 100,000 army personnel have been deployed so far.

The commissioner said the entire country has been brought under tight security on the occasion of the elections.

The law and order situation is normal so far, the EC said, hoping that the situation will remain normal on the polling day as well. He urged voters to come to the polling centres in groups and exercise their right to vote in a festive atmosphere.

Machud said he is very optimistic about this election as many people have not had the opportunity to vote for a long time. He also called upon the young voters to actively attend the polling centres and exercise their democratic rights.