Habibul Awal election commission announces resignation
The election commission led by chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has announced its resignation from the respective posts.
Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement at a media conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building) in the capital’s Agargaon area Thursday.
The chief election commissioner said the he and the election commissioners have decided to resign as the situation in the country has changed.
They submitted their resignation letters to the EC secretary too be forwarded to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and election commissioners Md. Ahsan Habib Khan and Md. Alamgir were present at the media conference.
Other two election commissioners Rasheda Sultana and Md. Ansur Rahman did not attend the event.
The CEC read out his written statement and left the place without answering any questions of the newspersons.