Two slaughterhouses built at Tk 1.33b, only one cow slaughtered in seven years

Modern buildings, large gates, separate loading and unloading areas for livestock — everything is in place. Inside are expensive machines worth millions of taka. Yet none of it is being used. Everything caught dust as the facilities have remained idle for years.

This is the condition of the slaughterhouses in Hazaribagh and Kaptanbazar in the capital, both operated under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The two modern slaughterhouses were built to ensure safe meat supply for Dhaka residents. The plan was to conduct health checks on animals before slaughter, separate sick livestock and inspect meat after slaughter. The facilities were also supposed to include modern waste and blood management systems. In reality, none of those objectives have been achieved.