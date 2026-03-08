Arrest warrant issued against former IGP Benazir

A court has issued an arrest warrant against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed in a case filed over allegations of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.

The order was issued on Sunday by Judge Sabbir Foyez of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court also directed that a report on the execution of the arrest warrant be submitted by 30 March.

Mohammad Riaz Hossain, bench assistant of the concerned court, confirmed the matter.