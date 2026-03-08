Arrest warrant issued against former IGP Benazir
A court has issued an arrest warrant against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed in a case filed over allegations of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.
The order was issued on Sunday by Judge Sabbir Foyez of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court also directed that a report on the execution of the arrest warrant be submitted by 30 March.
Mohammad Riaz Hossain, bench assistant of the concerned court, confirmed the matter.
According to case documents, the case against Benazir Ahmed was filed on 15 December 2024 by Hafizul Islam, deputy director of the ACC. After completing the investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet on 30 November 2025 accusing him of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income, concealing information about assets and money laundering.
According to the charge sheet, Benazir Ahmed declared in his asset statement that he possessed immovable assets worth Tk 64.53 million and movable assets worth Tk 57.48 million.
However, the investigation found that he actually owned immovable assets worth Tk 75.27 million and movable assets worth Tk 81.53 million.
The investigation found evidence that he had acquired assets worth a total of Tk 156.8 million. Of this amount, Tk 65.94 million could be traced to legitimate sources of income. After deducting expenses, his net savings stood at Tk 46.35 million. Based on this calculation, the amount of assets beyond his known sources of income was estimated at Tk 110.44 million.
The charge sheet further stated that Benazir Ahmed concealed the illegal sources, nature and ownership of the money and invested, transferred and converted the funds through various bank accounts, business entities and joint-capital companies.