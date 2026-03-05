Two fertiliser plants in Chattogram stop production over gas shortage

Production at two large state-owned fertiliser factories — Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) in Anwara upazila has been temporarily suspended due to a gas shortage.

Authorities said production was halted from Wednesday evening following government instructions.

CUFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman said the factory was temporarily closed on government orders and will resume operations once the gas supply returns to normal.