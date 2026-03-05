Two fertiliser plants in Chattogram stop production over gas shortage
Production at two large state-owned fertiliser factories — Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) in Anwara upazila has been temporarily suspended due to a gas shortage.
Authorities said production was halted from Wednesday evening following government instructions.
CUFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman said the factory was temporarily closed on government orders and will resume operations once the gas supply returns to normal.
Factory officials explained that the government has limited gas supply to the industrial sector amid the ongoing nationwide shortage. When gas pressure fell in the fertiliser plants, normal production became impossible, leading to the suspension on official directives.
“Fertiliser production relies entirely on gas. Running the factories with low-pressure supply risks damage to equipment. For safety reasons and in line with government instructions, production has been temporarily halted,” officials added.
CUFL normally produces around 1,100–1,200 metric tons of urea per day, while KAFCO has a daily capacity of approximately 1,725 metric tons of urea and 1,500 metric tons of ammonia.
The significant output is currently suspended due to the gas supply cut.
Meanwhile, the government on Thursday announced a series of measures to tackle the global energy crisis amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement, the Cabinet Division said that addressing the current global crisis requires saving electricity and energy at the national level. Officials and employees in all offices, including government, autonomous, statutory bodies, and corporations, are urged to use electricity and energy responsibly and economically.