Price of 12kg LPG cylinder rises by Tk 212

The price of privately supplied liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the consumer level has been increased for the second time in a month. This time, the price has risen by Tk 17.62 per kilogram.

Earlier, at the beginning of April, it had increased by Tk 32.30. As a result, the new price of the widely used 12kg LPG cylinder has risen from Tk 1,728 to Tk 1,940 - an increase of Tk 212.

The new price was announced today, Sunday, by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC). It will come into effect from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.