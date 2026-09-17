Union parishad election date not finalised despite meeting

The Election Commission (EC) had made a preliminary plan to hold union parishad (UP) elections in seven phases starting 12 November. However, the commission could not finalise the voting dates even after meeting with the relevant ministries and government agencies.

The EC said more work was needed to coordinate the election schedule with examinations, Ramadan and preparations for the polls before specific dates could be announced.

The meeting was held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

After the meeting, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah told reporters that all sides had agreed that the election should be completed before the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations begin on 6 June next year. However, the date for the start of voting has not yet been finalised.

“Regarding the local government elections, particularly the union parishad elections, if I were to sum up today’s meeting in one line, everyone has agreed that we should, as far as possible, complete the election before 6 June, before the HSC examinations,” the election commissioner said.