Union parishad election date not finalised despite meeting
The Election Commission (EC) had made a preliminary plan to hold union parishad (UP) elections in seven phases starting 12 November. However, the commission could not finalise the voting dates even after meeting with the relevant ministries and government agencies.
The EC said more work was needed to coordinate the election schedule with examinations, Ramadan and preparations for the polls before specific dates could be announced.
The meeting was held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.
After the meeting, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah told reporters that all sides had agreed that the election should be completed before the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations begin on 6 June next year. However, the date for the start of voting has not yet been finalised.
“Regarding the local government elections, particularly the union parishad elections, if I were to sum up today’s meeting in one line, everyone has agreed that we should, as far as possible, complete the election before 6 June, before the HSC examinations,” the election commissioner said.
EC looking for a window to hold polls
Asked when the UP elections could begin, Sanaullah said, “First, I have to get a slot for holding the election.”
He said there would be very little time available in November and December because of examinations.
The election commissioner said some time would be available in January, followed by Ramadan in early February. The SSC examinations would begin immediately after Ramadan. There would also be some time between the end of the SSC examinations and the start of the HSC examinations on 6 June. More coordination was needed to determine how the elections could be organised within this limited window, he said.
Sanaullah also highlighted concerns raised by education-related agencies at the meeting. He said the impact of the floods on primary and secondary education had yet to be fully overcome. There were also issues involving teacher training, assessments and preparations for examinations. The relevant officials had requested that the elections be arranged in a way that would not disrupt examinations.
The election commissioner said the concerns were reasonable and that the issues would be taken into consideration and coordinated accordingly. He said some other work, including planning the election budget, also needed to be completed quickly. A specific date would be announced as soon as possible after those tasks were completed.
EC has not abandoned tentative schedule
Asked whether the EC had moved away from the tentative schedule previously announced for the UP elections, Sanaullah said, “Not at all.”
He said the earlier schedule was tentative and had been prepared on the basis of a preparatory meeting. It had been stated at the time that the schedule would be finalised after the 17 September meeting.
“We have not moved away from it in the slightest,” Sanaullah said, adding that the schedule would be finalised based on the information and data obtained at Thursday’s meeting.
Sanaullah said all relevant parties had given their views on the EC’s preliminary plan and that the commission would discuss the issues. The EC secretary would complete the necessary coordination at the official and secretary levels, he said.
Regarding other local government elections apart from the union parishad polls, the election commissioner said, “For other elections as well, we will take whatever steps are required under the law at the appropriate time.”