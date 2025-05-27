Chief Adviser to leave for Tokyo Wednesday on four-day official visit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka early Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Japan to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost bilateral cooperation.

Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique disclosed the details of the visit at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

During the visit, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, covering cooperation in investment, energy, and technology sectors, said the secretary.

An Exchange of Notes is also anticipated on budgetary support and the upgradation of the Joydebpur-Ishwardi railway line to a dual-gauge double-track, he added.