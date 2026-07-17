From Russia to a Ukrainian prison, will Kamrul ever return home to his family

With hopes of changing his fortune, 38-year-old Kamrul Hasan from Brahmanbaria traveled to Russia after taking a large amount of loan. But his dream turned into a nightmare as he allegedly fell victim to a recruiting scam.

His family claims he was forcibly sent to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine. They say he was later captured by Ukrainian forces while trying to flee a military camp and is now being held in a prison in Ukraine. Back home, his wife and daughter continue to wait for his return.

Kamrul is from Laurfatehpur village in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. His wife, Nazmin Akter and their six-year-old daughter Tayeba Noor live in their village home. Nazmin is now burdened with her husband's debts and remains in deep uncertainty over his well-being.