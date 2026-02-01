BNP points out unusual numbers of new voters in certain areas

Raising questions about voter transfers, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said that over the past one to one-and-a-half years, a large number of voters have been transferred in Dhaka city and in different parts of the country.

In some specific areas, there has been an unusually high number of new voters, which is abnormal, he added.

He made these remarks on Sunday afternoon after a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) at the Nirbachan Commission Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, a BNP delegation met the CEC to lodge complaints on several issues.