Jail Killing Day today

The Jail Killing Day is being observed on Friday, marking the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.
On 3 November, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War – Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman – were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.
These four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, which led the Liberation War in 1971. Syed Nazrul Islam served as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister, and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief, and rehabilitation minister.
The nation is remembering the four national leaders, who were also great heroes of the Liberation War in 1971, with due respect.
Awami League (AL) and different political parties are observing the mournful day across the country while maintaining health guidelines.
The AL has chalked out an elaborate programme, including lowering the national and party flags to half-mast at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office and Bangabandhu Bhaban, as well as unit offices across the country.
Wearing black badges and hoisting black flags are also included in the programme.
AL will also organise a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3 pm. Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.
Awami League general secretary and road and transport minister Obaidul Quader, in a statement, urged the leaders and activists of all organizational units from upazila to district and associate bodies to observe the Jail Killing Day with due respect.
Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad and the other two killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—Colonel (retd) Syed Faruque Rahman and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khondoker Abdur Rashid—had designed the heinous killing spree of the four national leaders inside the jail.
A five-member killing squad was also formed, led by Resalder Musleh Uddin, who was very close to Colonel (retd) Faruque Rahman.
"Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad had designed the heinous killing plot exclusively with Farque Rahman and Abdur Rashid," said Golam Murshid in his book 'Muktijuddo o Tarpar.'
A probe commission was formed on 18 September, 1980, in London to investigate the killings of 15 August, 1975, and subsequently, the jail killing on 3 November of the same year.
The probe commission was formed following an appeal lodged by Bangabandhu's two daughters, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, Mohammad Selim, the son of the slain leader Monsur Ali, and Syed Ashraful Islam, the son of the slain leader Syed Nazrul Islam.
At that time, the probe commission became ineffective due to non-cooperation by the then Bangladesh government led by Ziaur Rahman and their refusal to provide a visa to a probe commission member.
