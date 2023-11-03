Jail Killing Day today

The Jail Killing Day is being observed on Friday, marking the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

On 3 November, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War – Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman – were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

These four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, which led the Liberation War in 1971. Syed Nazrul Islam served as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister, and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief, and rehabilitation minister.