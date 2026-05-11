Govt plans Padma Barrage project costing Tk 334.74 billion

The incumbent government has finally taken the initiative to build the Padma Barrage. Nearly 25 years ago, the then Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government had initiated efforts to construct the barrage.

The Padma Barrage (First Phase) construction project may be placed for approval at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next Wednesday. The estimated cost of the project has been set at Tk 334.74 billion.

According to the project proposal documents, a 2.1-kilometre main dam will be constructed on the Padma River in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari. The initiative has been taken to address water shortages on nearly 37 per cent of the country’s land dependent on the Padma River.

By increasing water flow, five rivers in the country’s south western region will be revitalised, helping reduce salinity coming from the Sundarbans region. This is expected to help maintain biodiversity balance and increase agricultural and fish production.