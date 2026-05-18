Steps taken to enact a dedicated RAB law: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be reorganised into a more people-friendly, professional, and accountable force.
“We have undertaken various initiatives to reform RAB as a more pro-people and accountable force,” he said.
He made the remarks while addressing a programme, marking the 22nd founding anniversary of RAB at its headquarters in Uttara this afternoon (Monday).
Salahuddin Ahmed further said the government is working to strengthen public trust in the elite force through greater public engagement, transparency, accountability, and adherence to human rights, the rule of law, and professional ethics.
The government has taken various measures to reform the RAB including enhancing members’ professional skills, ensuring minimum use of force during operations in line with international standards, and providing training on human rights and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in crime prevention.
He also announced plans to establish a specialised training centre for RAB at Jungle Salimpur in the near future.
The minister noted that although some officers were involved in unlawful activities during the previous “fascist regime,” the entire institution should not be blamed for the actions of a few individuals.
He stressed that there would be no political interference in the operations of state institutions under the current democratic government.
Salahuddin Ahmed further said the government is considering amending the existing law governing RAB and even changing the force’s current name as part of broader reforms.
“Steps are also being taken to enact a dedicated RAB law and modernise the force in line with global standards,” he said.
Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information, Policy, Strategy and Culture Zahed Ur Rahman attended the event as the special guest.
Inspector General of Police Md. Ali Hossain Fakir spoke on the occasion, while RAB Director General Md. Ahsan Habib Palash gave the address of welcome.
Chiefs of the three services, senior officials of the Home Ministry, and other military and civilian were also present at the function, a home ministry press release said.