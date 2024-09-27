Engage with 'new Bangladesh' that aims to realise freedom, democracy: Yunus
He addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday called upon the international community to engage with ‘new Bangladesh’ anew that aims to realise freedom and democracy for everyone.
The call came in Yunus' address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.
Speaking in Bangla the Nobel peace laureate said youth in Bangladesh have showed that upholding freedom, dignity and rights of people regardless of distinction and status cannot just remain aspirational. "It is just what everyone deserves."
"I would, therefore, call on the international community to continue and deepen engagements with Bangladesh in meeting our people’s quest for democracy, rule of law, equality, prosperity, so that we can emerge as a just and inclusive democratic society," he said.
Yunus said international cooperation should create space for the developing countries in ways that can bring transformative applications or solutions for jobs, endemic socio-economic challenges, or livelihoods.
"We need newer forms of collaboration where global business and knowledge-holders connect to people’s needs," he said.
"In this assembly of nations, Bangladesh would assure that we would and continue to deliver our bit, at international, regional and national levels, in securing peace, prosperity and justice, for everyone," said the chief adviser.
As this great hall reverberates with crying call for peace, security, justice, inclusivity and equitable distribution of wealth, as states, he said they need to reflect on how they embolden men and women today, create space for them to grow as entrepreneurs tomorrow.
The world has more than enough of capacity, resources and solutions. Let us redeem all the pledges we made, nationally or internationally, Prof Yunus said.
"Let us work together to end all forms of inequality and discrimination, within and among nations, especially in advancing the proposition of social business in our economic interactions," said the chief adviser
In the beginning of his speech, Yunus expressed deep appreciation to the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for his unwavering commitment to deliver on the UN mandates and address the global challenges.
"I particularly applaud his vision in convening the Summit of the Future," he said, noting that the Pact for the Future and the Declaration on Future Generations could help in setting pathways beyond Agenda 2030.
Bangladesh believes that the summit’s outcome will serve as a guiding framework in materializing our shared aspirations and re-thinking collaboration, for posterity.
"I stand in this parliament of nations thanks to an epochal transformation that Bangladesh witnessed this July and August. The 'power of the ordinary people', in particular our youth, presented to our nation an opportunity to overhaul many of our systems and institutions," Prof Yunus said.
The uprising led by the students and youth was initially aimed at ending discrimination.
"Progressively the movement evolved into a people’s movement. The world eventually saw how people-at-large stood against autocracy, oppression, discrimination, injustice and corruption, both on the streets and online," said Prof Yunus.
He said people, particularly youth, gained them independence from an autocratic and undemocratic regime with their exceptional resolve and capability.
"That collective resolve should define Bangladesh of the future and place our nation as a responsive and responsible state in the comity of nations," he said.
This was indeed a movement that primarily brought together people who were long left in politics and development.
"Who asked ‘prosperity’ to be shared, to be inclusive. The people aspired for a just, inclusive and functioning democracy for which our new generations made supreme sacrifice."
Prof Yunus said they were moved by the wisdom, courage and conviction the youth showed.
"Even braving bullets, bare chest. Young girls were fiercely vocal against the illegitimate state power. School-going teenagers laid down their lives," Prof Yunus said.
Hundreds lost their eyes, forever. Mothers, day labourers and scores of people across cities lent their shoulders, for “their children”.
"Defying sweat, rain and fear of death, they defeated all the evil designs and machinations of the few who manipulated the state machinery against truth and just aspirations of people for years," Prof Yunus said.
The people’s movement left an estimated over eight hundred martyrs in the hands of the autocratic regime, he said.
"Bangladesh was born because of her people’s profound belief in liberalism, pluralism, secularism. Decades later, our ‘Generation Z’ is making us re-visit and re-imagine the very values that our people Bangladesh stood for back in 1971. As our people also did in 1952, to defend our mother language, Bangla," Prof Yunus said.
He said they believe, the ‘monsoon revolution’ that the world witnessed in Bangladesh in the span of few weeks, may inspire many across communities and countries, to stand for freedom and justice, he mentioned.
Prof Yunus said their youth and people together entrusted him and his colleagues in the Council with enormous responsibilities to re-construct a decaying state apparatus.
"As we took to the office, to our utter shock and dismay, we discovered how endemic corruption a ‘functioning democracy’ was brought to farce, how key institutions were ruthlessly politicised, how public coffers were reduced to rubble, how oligarchs took over business, how ‘chosen few’ concentrated wealth in their hands and amassed and laundered wealth out of Bangladesh," he described.
In all, justice, ethics and morality, almost at every level, reached a low, said the chief adviser.
Under such circumstances, he said, they were asked to re-build Bangladesh and give back the country to the people. "To correct the ills of the past as also build a competitive and agile economy, and a just society."
In a drastically changed scenario, all political parties are now free to voice their views and opinions, he said.
"A key priority for us is also to make all in public positions and institutions to account for their decisions and actions," said Prof Yunus.
He said they are committed to promote and protect the fundamental rights – for people to speak in freedom, to assemble without fear or inhibition, to vote whosoever they choose, to uphold the independence of the judiciary and freedom of press, including in the cyber domain.
"In order to ensure that child of a farmer or worker can scale the highest in the society, we prioritise allocation in education and health sectors over grandiose infrastructure development," he said.
The interim government also aims at ensuring good governance, across all sectors.
Prof Yunus assured that their government shall adhere to all international, regional and bilateral instruments that Bangladesh is party to. "Bangladesh will continue to remain an active proponent of multilateralism, with the UN at the core."
Bangladesh is open to nurture friendly relations with all countries based on mutual respect, upholding "our dignity and pride and shared interests", he reiterated.
In just seven weeks, the government has initiated several actions.
At interim government's request, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has dispatched a Fact-Finding Mission to investigate into the gross human rights violations during the people’s movement and to suggest for sustainable course correction.
That mission has already started work on the ground in Bangladesh.
"I wish to register my deep appreciation to High Commissioner Volker Turk," Prof Yunus said.
The government has acceded to the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, within two weeks in office.
"The required national legislation is underway so that we can effectuate its early implementation. An Inquiry Commission has started investigating into all the cases of enforced disappearances reported during the past decade and a half," Prof Yunus said.
In order to restore people’s trust and confidence, and to ensure that the tragic past never recur in future Bangladesh, the government has initiated reforms in certain prioritised sectors.
In that direction, the government launched independent Commissions to reform electoral system, constitution, judicial system, civil administration, law and order sectors .
A few more Commissions are on the cards to reform other sectors, including press and media, he said.
In order to create a conducive environment for business, the government has rolled out extensive reforms in banking and financial sectors.
"We affirm not to let any foreign business interest to be affected," Prof Yunus said.
Beyond rhetoric and numbers, he said they aim to establish effective safeguard mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of these reforms and create an enabling environment towards conduct of free, fair and participatory elections.