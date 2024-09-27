Engage with 'new Bangladesh' that aims to realise freedom, democracy: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday called upon the international community to engage with ‘new Bangladesh’ anew that aims to realise freedom and democracy for everyone.

The call came in Yunus' address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.

Speaking in Bangla the Nobel peace laureate said youth in Bangladesh have showed that upholding freedom, dignity and rights of people regardless of distinction and status cannot just remain aspirational. "It is just what everyone deserves."

"I would, therefore, call on the international community to continue and deepen engagements with Bangladesh in meeting our people’s quest for democracy, rule of law, equality, prosperity, so that we can emerge as a just and inclusive democratic society," he said.