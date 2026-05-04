Police returning to previous uniform: Home Minister
The government has decided to change the police uniform, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. He also said that the upper part of the uniform will remain the same navy blue shirt as before, while khaki pants will be introduced.
The minister shared the information with journalists on Monday afternoon after a meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management, and Law and Order related to forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas) held at the Secretariat.
When asked about the progress of changing the police uniform, the Home Minister said, “We have observed that both across the country and within the police force, there is dissatisfaction with the existing uniform, and it has not been widely accepted. It is not suitable, to put it simply. Therefore, following the request of the police force, we have considered the matter.”
“We have considered a traditional dress. We have retained the earlier upper part, the shirt used before, both for metropolitan areas and the whole country. However, we have introduced khaki pants,” he added.
The Home Minister said it will take some time for police personnel to start wearing the new uniform, as preparations and fabric production are still underway.
Earlier last month, police administration presented five colour options for a new uniform in two separate meetings with the Home Minister at the Secretariat. The options included khaki shirt with navy pants, khaki shirt with khaki pants, the previous dark blue uniform, an iron-coloured uniform approved during the interim government, and sky-blue shirt with navy pants. From these options, the government has selected navy blue shirt with khaki pants.
When asked about a journalist being barred from traveling abroad yesterday (Sunday), the Home Minister said, “I will look into the matter. I am not aware of it.”
Replying to a query from journalists regarding recent transfers and compulsory retirements in police administration, the Home Minister said, “This is not a political issue, rather a routine activity of the ministry. Recruitment, transfers, promotions, disciplinary actions, and retirement are all being carried out through lawful procedures.”
He further said there is no fixed timeframe for such administrative processes, as they are ongoing. Regarding compulsory retirements, he said decisions are made after verification by internal ministry committees and in accordance with rules to ensure fairness.
On the issue of criminals released on bail after 5 August 2024, he said bail is a legal matter decided by the court. However, police remain alert so that identified offenders cannot create unrest again.
He warned that in cases of murder or any other crimes, the law will take its own course and offenders will be brought to justice.
The Home Minister also said that a special joint operation against drugs, illegal arms, and extortion began nationwide on 1 May. The operation is being conducted jointly by the Department of Narcotics Control, police, RAB, and various intelligence agencies. The main goal is to arrest major drug traffickers and cross-border smuggling syndicates.
He said a zero tolerance policy has been adopted to tackle the alarming drug situation.