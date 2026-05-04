Police returning to previous uniform: Home Minister

When asked about the progress of changing the police uniform, the Home Minister said, “We have observed that both across the country and within the police force, there is dissatisfaction with the existing uniform, and it has not been widely accepted. It is not suitable, to put it simply. Therefore, following the request of the police force, we have considered the matter.”

“We have considered a traditional dress. We have retained the earlier upper part, the shirt used before, both for metropolitan areas and the whole country. However, we have introduced khaki pants,” he added.

The Home Minister said it will take some time for police personnel to start wearing the new uniform, as preparations and fabric production are still underway.