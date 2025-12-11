Child Shajid still not found at 35 feet, rescue operation continues

At around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Sajid, a two year old boy, fell into the deep pit in Tanore. The child had been walking alongside his mother, holding her hand, through a paddy field where the harvest had already been cut.

Suddenly he slipped and fell into the pit. Sajid is the son of Rakib, a resident of Koelhat Purba Para village in the upazila. Rakib works in Dhaka as a manager at a jute mill and has not yet been able to return home.

Local residents reported that the groundwater level in this village under Pachandar Union of Tanore Upazila has dropped significantly. Installation of deep tube-wells in the area is currently prohibited.

Despite this, a resident of Koelhat village had previously dug the pit on his land to check whether water could be found beneath the surface.