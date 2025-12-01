Supreme Court secretariat: Registrar General Habibur Rahman Siddiqui to serve as acting secretary
Supreme Court registrar general Mohammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqui has been given the additional responsibility of serving as secretary of the newly established Supreme Court secretariat.
This means he will, for the time being, function simultaneously as the registrar general and the administrative head of the secretariat.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Supreme Court administration on Monday.
Following the interim government’s advisory council’s draft approval, the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025 was issued on Sunday.
Once established, the secretariat will assume all administrative and secretarial functions related to the supervision and control of subordinate courts and administrative tribunals.
According to the press release signed by Md Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer of the Supreme Court, the ordinance has been enacted to ensure full independence of the judiciary by creating a separate secretariat for the Supreme Court.
The ordinance was issued on 30 November under the direction of the president through the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
In continuation of this directive, the chief justice on Monday assigned registrar general Mohammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqui the additional responsibility of acting as secretary of the Supreme Court secretariat until further orders, the release added.
Section 4 of the ordinance outlines the formation and control of the secretariat. The press release notes that, under sub-sections 2 and 4 of Section 4, overall control of the secretariat will rest with the chief justice, and that the secretariat shall have a secretary as its administrative head.