Two elections in one year

Formation of the caretaker government

After the caretaker government took office, Chief Election Commissioner Justice AKM Sadeq resigned on 6 April. Former secretary Mohammad Abu Hena joined as the new CEC on 8 April. The election schedule was announced on 27 April, setting 12 June as the date for the seventh parliamentary election. Both BNP and Awami League announced their candidate lists on 10 May.

The tenure of Justice Habibur Rahman’s caretaker government was far from smooth. The situation became particularly complex on 20 May when President Abdur Rahman Biswas forced Army Chief Lt Gen Abu Saleh Mohammad Nasim into retirement. The crisis began when two senior army officers were compulsorily retired without informing the army chief.

There were no mobile phones or social media at the time. The day turned into a city of rumours. There was no reliable information about what was happening inside the cantonments. Journalists tried various ways to verify facts. That afternoon, the president addressed the nation, saying, “The army chief has been retired for disobedience of orders and insubordination.”

Later in the evening, the chief adviser delivered another address, stating, “The president has taken certain steps at his own discretion.” (Ittefaq, 1996)

From the afternoon onwards, orders were broadcast on radio and television directing troops who had left cantonments in Mymensingh, Jashore, and Bogura to return. Ferry services in Manikganj were suspended. Military tanks began patrolling in front of Bangabhaban.

That night, Major General Mahbubur Rahman—who later joined the BNP—was appointed acting army chief.

The situation largely normalised the next day, although General Nasim remained under house arrest. After the election, while the victorious Awami League was in the process of forming a government, General Nasim and seven other army officers were released on 14 June. A day later, it was officially announced that seven officers had been retired and four dismissed.