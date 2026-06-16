Holy Ashura on 26 June

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on 26 June as the Muharram moon was sighted in Bangladesh sky on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with Additional Religious Affairs Secretary Md Fazlur Rahman in the chair, according to a press release.