Certain quarter wants to keep society unstable in various ways: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks around 12:00 pm on Friday while addressing a discussion at the Rabindra Kachharibari in Patisar, Atrai Upazila, marking the 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Naogaon district administration, where he attended as chief guest.

Referring to the July uprising, the minister said, “Last July, our children fought together in what we call the July war. Change has come. A new election has been held. People have expectations from the new government. The fascists had pushed the country towards destruction. They looted the economy and siphoned money abroad. They plundered the banks and destroyed the administration. We have reached this point through struggle against all that. Many are now trying to divert this change in a different direction.”