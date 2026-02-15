59pc of MPs-elect are businesspersons

Most of the candidates who won the 13th national parliamentary election are businesspersons. Eighty-three per cent are highly educated. Seventy-three per cent are above 50 years of age.

Voting to 299 of the 300 constituencies were held on Thursday. Voting in Sherpur-3 was cancelled following the death of a candidate from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. A court injunction prevents declaration of the results of two BNP winners from two constituencies in Chattogram due to loan default cases. Therefore, data of 297 candidates could be analysed.

Information on elected MPs was taken from affidavits they submitted to returning officers. Submission of affidavits has been mandatory since the ninth parliamentary election in 2008. In this election, candidates were required to provide 10 types of information including age, education, profession, case records, income and assets.