UK imposes sanctions on Bangladeshi travel agency over 'human trafficking to Russia'

The United Kingdom has announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia’s drone production network and groups, including a Bangladeshi travel agency, accused of exploiting vulnerable migrants to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The new measures–published on 5 May– target 35 individuals and organisations, including those linked to human trafficking operations and companies supplying components for Russia’s military drone industry.

Bangladesh’s Dream Home Travels and Tours Ltd is among the organisations facing the sanctions.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Dhaka clarified that the relevance to Bangladesh of these sanctions is that the UK is sanctioning the travel agency, which is responsible for the deception and exploitation of Bangladeshis to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine.