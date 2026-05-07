UK imposes sanctions on Bangladeshi travel agency over 'human trafficking to Russia'
The United Kingdom has announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia’s drone production network and groups, including a Bangladeshi travel agency, accused of exploiting vulnerable migrants to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The new measures–published on 5 May– target 35 individuals and organisations, including those linked to human trafficking operations and companies supplying components for Russia’s military drone industry.
Bangladesh’s Dream Home Travels and Tours Ltd is among the organisations facing the sanctions.
Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Dhaka clarified that the relevance to Bangladesh of these sanctions is that the UK is sanctioning the travel agency, which is responsible for the deception and exploitation of Bangladeshis to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The UK government reiterated its commitment to combating modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking globally.
As part of the sanctions package, the UK is intensifying efforts to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and networks accused of trafficking foreign migrants into the war effort.
The sanctions specifically target individuals involved in recruiting and transporting vulnerable migrants to fight on the frontlines of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as firms supporting Russian drone factories.
British officials said the move reflects the UK’s continued commitment to increasing economic pressure on the Kremlin and supporting Ukraine in pursuit of a “just and lasting peace.”
According to the UK government, some of the sanctioned networks lured migrants seeking better opportunities and later forced or pressured them into military service or work in Russian weapons factories.
British authorities highlighted Russia’s “Alabuga Start” programme, linked to a UK-sanctioned entity, which reportedly recruits foreign workers for drone manufacturing.
The UK said Russia has sharply increased drone attacks on Ukraine in recent months, causing civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure.
British officials noted that Russia launched more than 200 drones per day into Ukraine during March 2026, the highest monthly level recorded so far, and warned that April figures could surpass that number.
The sanctions aim to disrupt the supply chains supporting Russia’s drone operations, including companies and businessmen providing key components and technical support from third countries.
UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said, “The practice of exploiting vulnerable people to prop up Russia’s failing and illegal war in Ukraine is barbaric.”
“These sanctions expose and disrupt the operations of those trafficking migrants as cannon fodder and feeding Putin’s drone factories with illicit components to target innocent civilians and vital infrastructure,” he said.
Stephen Doughty said, “The UK continues to lead international efforts to disrupt Russia’s war machine, ramping up pressure on its economy and confronting its hybrid threats. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defence of European security and our shared values.”
The sanctions also target individuals and entities based outside Russia, including in Thailand, accused of supplying drone components and other military-related goods to Russia.
Among those sanctioned is Pavel Nikitin, whose company develops the VT 40 drone, a low-cost attack drone widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The UK also sanctioned three individuals linked to the Russian state for allegedly recruiting foreign nationals to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.
One of them, Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh, is accused of helping recruit and transport people from countries, including Egypt, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Morocco, Syria and Yemen through Russia into Ukraine.
According to the UK, many of these recruits were deployed to frontline combat positions with little training and under harsh conditions.
The British government said it would continue using sanctions to counter Russia’s military activities and what it described as “hybrid threats,” while maintaining support for Ukraine.
Officials noted that this marks the first use of the GIMTiPS regime to tackle human trafficking and the use of migration as a tool to destabilise other countries.
The UK government reiterated its commitment to combating modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking globally.