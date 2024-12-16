President pays tributes to Liberation War heroes on Victory Day

A contingent drawn from the Armed Forces Division (AFD) - Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force - presented the state salute on the occasion.

After placing the wreath, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the country’s War of Liberation in 1971.

During that time, the bugle played the last post.

President Shahabuddin signed the visitors’ book kept there.

Earlier, on his arrival, the President, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces Division, was welcomed by the chiefs of the three services.