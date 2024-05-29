Bangladesh

Addl IGP Harun-Ar-Rashid made new RAB DG

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Additional IGP Barrister Harun-Ar-RashidBangladesh Police website

The government has appointed Barrister Harun-Ar-Rashid, an additional inspector general of police (IGP), as the new director general (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The public administration ministry’s public security division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

It noted that the appointment has been made in public interest and it will take effect from 5 June.

In a separate notice, the elite force’s current DG, M Khurshid Hossain, was sent to a one-year post-retirement-leave (PRL) from 5 June.

Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, deputy secretary of the public security division, issued the two notifications, as per order of the president. 

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh