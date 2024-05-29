Addl IGP Harun-Ar-Rashid made new RAB DG
The government has appointed Barrister Harun-Ar-Rashid, an additional inspector general of police (IGP), as the new director general (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The public administration ministry’s public security division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.
It noted that the appointment has been made in public interest and it will take effect from 5 June.
In a separate notice, the elite force’s current DG, M Khurshid Hossain, was sent to a one-year post-retirement-leave (PRL) from 5 June.
Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, deputy secretary of the public security division, issued the two notifications, as per order of the president.