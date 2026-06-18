Mostafigur Rahman’s photographs featured at China–South Asia Dali International Photo Exhibition

Eight photographs by internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman have been featured at the China–South Asia (Dali) International Photo Exhibition 2026, an international photography exhibition held in the historic Chinese cities of Kunming and Dali in Yunnan Province. His photographs were exhibited alongside selected works by renowned photographers from around the world.

One of Asia’s most important international photography events, the exhibition began on 9 June and concluded on 17 June. The nine-day event brought together photographers, artists, curators, researchers and photography enthusiasts from various countries.

Rahman’s eight selected photographs were displayed at the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kunming. His works portray different aspects of Bangladesh’s natural beauty, culture, people's lifestyles and social realities. The exhibition is being seen as an important opportunity to showcase Bangladesh’s diverse beauty and way of life before an international audience.