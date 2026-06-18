Mostafigur Rahman’s photographs featured at China–South Asia Dali International Photo Exhibition
Eight photographs by internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman have been featured at the China–South Asia (Dali) International Photo Exhibition 2026, an international photography exhibition held in the historic Chinese cities of Kunming and Dali in Yunnan Province. His photographs were exhibited alongside selected works by renowned photographers from around the world.
One of Asia’s most important international photography events, the exhibition began on 9 June and concluded on 17 June. The nine-day event brought together photographers, artists, curators, researchers and photography enthusiasts from various countries.
Rahman’s eight selected photographs were displayed at the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kunming. His works portray different aspects of Bangladesh’s natural beauty, culture, people's lifestyles and social realities. The exhibition is being seen as an important opportunity to showcase Bangladesh’s diverse beauty and way of life before an international audience.
Launched in 2009, the Dali International Photo Exhibition has, over the past decade and a half, grown into one of the world’s most recognised and prestigious photography festivals. With the participation of photographers from numerous countries, it has established itself as an international cultural platform. Each year, the event continues to expand with thousands of photographs and the involvement of countless artistes and photography institutions.
In an effort to broaden the scale and international reach of the 2026 edition, the Dali International Photo Exhibition was integrated with the China–South Asia Expo and renamed the China–South Asia (Dali) International Photo Exhibition 2026. The move has created new opportunities for cultural exchange, artistic collaboration and mutual cooperation between South Asia and China.
According to the organisers, one of the main objectives of the event is to use photography as a medium to share the lives, cultures and experiences of people from different countries. The exhibition has been playing an important role in promoting international cultural exchange and the development of photographic art.
Although the exhibition officially began on 9 June at the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kunming, its grand opening ceremony was held on 13 June at the Dali Town Food Industrial Park in Dali. Photographers, cultural figures, arts representatives and government officials from China and many other countries attended the event.
Speaking on behalf of the foreign photographers at the opening ceremony, photographer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman thanked the Bangladesh Consulate General in Kunming, the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association and those involved in organising the exhibition for creating the opportunity to participate in such an international event.
He said that events of this scale could further strengthen international cultural exchange, artistic practice and mutual understanding between the peoples of South Asia and China through photography.
He added that representing Bangladesh on the same platform as photographers from around the world would also inspire the country’s young photographers. He expressed hope that the inclusion of his photographs in this international exhibition would make a significant contribution to raising the global profile of Bangladesh’s art and culture.
This year marks the 10th edition of the China–South Asia Dali International Photo Exhibition. The festival features more than 8,000 photographs by 2,260 photographers from 25 countries. Among them are more than 100 international photographers and around 2,000 Chinese photographers. Previous editions have showcased more than 20,000 photographs by nearly 1,000 photographers from over 30 countries.
It is worth noting that Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman held solo photography exhibitions in New York, United States, and London, United Kingdom, in 2025 and 2026. His works have also been exhibited in Mexico, Bahrain and Italy. He has received numerous prestigious international awards for his photography.