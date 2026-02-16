Nasimul Gani made cabinet secretary

He began his career in 1983 as an assistant commissioner at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Rangamati. After serving there for four years, he was appointed assistant director at the Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura. He was made deputy director and subsequently a joint director there.

In 1990, he was appointed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bishwambarpur in Sunamganj. In 1991, he was transferred as private secretary to the then land minister, and later appointed private secretary to the education minister.

In 1995, he was posted as first secretary (labour) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. A year later, he was recalled to Bangladesh and appointed additional deputy commissioner in Bhola. He was subsequently transferred as additional deputy commissioner in Chapainawabganj.

In 1999, he was appointed deputy director of the Directorate of Non-Formal Education. He was promoted to the rank of deputy secretary in 2001 and appointed deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. After completing that tenure, he served as private secretary to the parliament speaker.