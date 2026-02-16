Nasimul Gani made cabinet secretary
Senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nasimul Gani, has been appointed cabinet secretary.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this effect on Monday, stating that the order, issued in the public interest, takes immediate effect.
Nasimul Gani had been serving as senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs on a contractual basis. He has now been appointed cabinet secretary, also on contract.
Following the announcement of the results of the 13th parliamentary election, a notification was issued last Saturday cancelling the contract of the then cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdur Rashid said he had previously tendered his resignation, but it had not been accepted due to the election. The order has now been formalised.
After the cancellation of Abdur Rashid’s contract, M Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the chief adviser, was given the additional responsibilities of cabinet secretary alongside his existing responsibilities. With the latest order, Nasimul Gani has been formally appointed to the post.
Career
According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nasimul Gani is a member of the 1982 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration cadre). He ranked sixth in merit among 142 officers of his batch in the administration cadre.
He began his career in 1983 as an assistant commissioner at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Rangamati. After serving there for four years, he was appointed assistant director at the Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura. He was made deputy director and subsequently a joint director there.
In 1990, he was appointed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bishwambarpur in Sunamganj. In 1991, he was transferred as private secretary to the then land minister, and later appointed private secretary to the education minister.
In 1995, he was posted as first secretary (labour) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. A year later, he was recalled to Bangladesh and appointed additional deputy commissioner in Bhola. He was subsequently transferred as additional deputy commissioner in Chapainawabganj.
In 1999, he was appointed deputy director of the Directorate of Non-Formal Education. He was promoted to the rank of deputy secretary in 2001 and appointed deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. After completing that tenure, he served as private secretary to the parliament speaker.
Promoted to joint secretary in 2004, he served in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. He later held the positions of director general at the Prime Minister’s Office and subsequently director general of Bangladesh Television (BTV).
In 2006, he was promoted to additional secretary and appointed as private secretary to the president. In 2007, he was made director general of National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT).
In 2009, he was designated as a special officer (OSD) at the Ministry of Public Administration. After four years as OSD, he was sent on retirement from service in 2013.
Following the July 2024 uprising, the interim government appointed him on contract as senior secretary in the Office of the President. He joined the president’s office on 18 August 2024 and later, on 23 December 2024, assumed charge as senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.