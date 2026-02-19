AL would not have dared to reopen its office without BNP’s 'green signal'
Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), believes that the ruling party BNP's ''green signal'' is behind the opening of Awami League (whose activities currently banned) offices in various parts of the country after the 13th National Parliamentary elections.
He said that without the ''green signal' from the BNP, the Awami League would not have had the opportunity or courage to do this.
Nahid Islam, the opposition chief whip in the national parliament, feels that there was a certain kind of collusion between India, Awami League, and BNP in this election.
Warning on the matter, he said that attempts to rehabilitate Awami League's politics will be strongly resisted.
Nahid Islam made these statements at a press conference today, Thursday afternoon, at NCP's temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka. The NCP called this press conference to provide a party review on the contemporary political situation and the new government's cabinet.
Nahid Islam demanded accountability from the relevant administration regarding the opening of Awami League offices in various districts.
He said, ''If they fail to administratively close those offices immediately, we will call for political resistance. For this, we will also hold the government accountable for rehabilitating the fascists.''
He also questioned the role of certain media outlets in widely promoting the opening of Awami League offices.
Nahid, the NCP convener, accused the new government of interfering with media freedom with its formation. Referring to two incidents involving Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and private channel Ekattor TV, he said, ''We don't want any partisan media. But we are already seeing that tendency. We hope that from this moment it will stop, and the media will work independently.''
Nahid Islam called upon the BNP to quickly take oath as a member of the Constitution Reform Council and convene the first session of the National Parliament and the Constitution Reform Council.
He said that not taking the oath as a member of the Constitution Reform Council, citing false interpretations and excuses, is deceitful and shows disregard for the referendum's public decision.
He urged that both the National Parliament and the Constitution Reform Council sessions be convened to make the parliament effective. Without the Reform Council, this national parliament holds no value.
Nahid Islam demanded measures to ensure the rule of law, halt political appointments in the police, ensure women's safety in streets, end mob culture, hold accountable those involved in demolishing shrines during the interim government, stop repression of opposition parties in various parts of the country, and conduct an impartial investigation into a rape incident in Hatia, Noakhali.
He also urged the new government to take swift action to keep commodity prices within reach for the common and low-income people during the holy month of Ramadan.
'New cabinet a continuation of the old setup'
Nahid Islam, the opposition chief whip, sees no novelty in the 50-member cabinet of the BNP government.
He said, ''We never felt that this cabinet aligns with the aspirations for change. Instead, it seems to be a continuation of the old setup. This cabinet does not maintain regional balance. Participation of women, non-believers, or different ethnic groups is not sufficient. Overall, it is neither a representative nor an inclusive cabinet.'
Nahid Islam noted that the average age of the new cabinet members is about 60 years. He said that although some young people have been given opportunities, it does not reflect a youthful Bangladesh. The most 'alarming' aspect is that about 62 per cent of ministers and state ministers in this cabinet are businessmen. Being a businessman is not a crime, but the cabinet should include politicians and people from various professions, which hasn't happened.
NCP's top leader Nahid accused the BNP of including people in its cabinet who are accused of significant financial opacity, corruption, defaulting on loans, or involved in murder cases. Without mentioning any names, he said that three important ministries with big budgets are given to someone who is a real estate businessman and an accused in a murder case. The new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman talks about a stand against corruption. But people of the country want to know when his own cabinet and parliamentary party members will repay their debts.
He commended the inclusion of some good and experienced people in the new cabinet. But overall, he said that this cabinet does not align with the desire for change or reform. On one hand, they (BNP leaders) claim they won't take plots or cars, but on the other hand, they take loan defaulters to parliament and give them places in the cabinet. By denying lawful advantages, they are putting on a façade of simplicity before the public, while giving big-budget ministries to loan defaulters and corrupt individuals.
Nahid Islam questioned the inclusion of interim government's National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman in BNP's cabinet.
'If the referendum is canceled, the government’s legitimacy will not stand'
Responding to a question from journalists about a High Court writ against the referendum, Nahid Islam said, ''We believe that the court will give the verdict on the side of the referendum or the people. Because if the referendum is canceled, then this parliamentary election will also be questioned. If the referendum is canceled, this government will not have legitimacy either."
Nahid Islam urged not to change the setup of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) if there is no specific allegation against anyone. He said that the tribunal's capability could be enhanced.
The press conference was conducted by NCP's Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb. The joint conveners Monira Sharmin, Mahbub Alam, joint secretary Salehuddin Sifat, and National Youth Power convener Tariqul Islam, among others, were present at the time.