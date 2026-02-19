AL would not have dared to reopen its office without BNP’s 'green signal'

Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), believes that the ruling party BNP's ''green signal'' is behind the opening of Awami League (whose activities currently banned) offices in various parts of the country after the 13th National Parliamentary elections.

He said that without the ''green signal' from the BNP, the Awami League would not have had the opportunity or courage to do this.

Nahid Islam, the opposition chief whip in the national parliament, feels that there was a certain kind of collusion between India, Awami League, and BNP in this election.

Warning on the matter, he said that attempts to rehabilitate Awami League's politics will be strongly resisted.

Nahid Islam made these statements at a press conference today, Thursday afternoon, at NCP's temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka. The NCP called this press conference to provide a party review on the contemporary political situation and the new government's cabinet.