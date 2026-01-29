Move to form media commission ignoring reform recommendations

Even ten months after the Media Reform Commission submitted its report, none of its recommendations has been implemented. Now, at the very end of the interim government’s tenure, an initiative has been taken to form a National Media Commission.

Aiming to ensure media freedom and the protection of journalists, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has prepared a draft of the National Media Commission Ordinance, 2026.

The draft was published on the ministry’s website on Wednesday to solicit opinions. Only three days have been allotted for feedback, with the deadline set for 31 January. A day earlier, on Tuesday, a draft Broadcast Commission Ordinance was also published to establish a Broadcast Commission. This indicates that the ministry intends to form two separate commissions.

However, the Media Reform Commission formed by the interim government had recommended the establishment of a single, independent ‘Bangladesh Media Commission’, free from government control.