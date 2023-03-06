China, Bangladesh to closely coordinate on regional, multilateral affairs: Envoy

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, said China and Bangladesh are natural cooperation partners, and both countries will also closely cooperate and coordinate on regional and multilateral affairs to inject more stability and certainty around the world.

Yao Wen made these remarks during a reception at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, said a press release.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, private industry and investment adviser to prime minister Salman F Rahman, and secretary (west) of ministry of foreign affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury also graced the reception.

More than 400 dignitaries from the Bangladeshi government, army, political parties, enterprises, universities, think tanks, media houses, foreign missions in Dhaka and the local Chinese community attended the event.

In his remarks, ambassador Yao said that it was his great pleasure and privilege to be assigned to Bangladesh, the pearl of the Bay of Bengal, to serve as the 16th ambassador of China to Bangladesh. He has been looking forward to this beautiful and rich land as well as its people, and also admiring Bangladesh's huge development achieved in the last fifteen years, which ensures Bangladesh as one of the most successful countries in Asia. Since he landed in Dhaka two months ago, he has had deep and meaningful communication with friends from all walks of life, from which he felt their sincerity and affection towards China, as well as their eager desire for exchange and cooperation between China and Bangladesh.