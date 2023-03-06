China, Bangladesh to closely coordinate on regional, multilateral affairs: Envoy

“China and Bangladesh are natural cooperation partners,” said Ambassador Yao. Both China and Bangladesh are developing countries with huge populations. There is no unresolved dispute or historical burden between us. As close neighbors, the people of the two countries enjoy a natural sense of intimacy and similar ideas and values. In the 1950s, the founding father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice.
He was so impressed by what he witnessed in the journey and wrote a travelogue entitled "New China as I saw", which infuses his kind and warm feeling towards China deep in the minds and hearts of Bangladeshi people.
“China-Bangladesh cooperation benefits our two peoples,” stressed ambassador Yao. The cooperation on economy, trade and mega projects serves as the pillar of our bilateral relations. A good number of roads, bridges, power plants, ports and other infrastructure projects have been completed, which have reshaped the landscape of Bangladesh, provided more than one million job opportunities, and promoted socio-economic development as well as people's livelihood in Bangladesh.
He said even more gratifying, hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi people have developed self-reliance by working for these projects. Some even changed their destiny.
“The potential of China-Bangladesh relations is unlimited”, said ambassador Yao. China has embarked on a new journey towards a modern socialist country in all respects, while Bangladesh is striving with no effort spared for the dream of “Sonar Bangla” by working on the country’s Vision 2041. Both countries have the same goals and similar visions. He is fully convinced that China-Bangladesh relations will set a good example for developing countries to understand, trust and support each other.
“The last three years were difficult for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are seeing the light at the end of tunnel,” said Ambassador Yao. Since March, flights between China and Bangladesh have been operating on daily basis, and therefore there will be more high-level visits, people-to-people contact, economic, trade and investment cooperation, cultural and artistic exchanges between our two countries.
He said China and Bangladesh will also closely cooperate on regional and multilateral affairs. An old saying in China goes, “a year’s plan starts with spring”. Now it is spring in Bangladesh and our relations are also ushering in ‘Spring’ with new vigor and vitality. “Let’s roll up our sleeves together and realize our respective dreams and embrace an even brighter future of China-Bangladesh relations,” appealed Ambassador Yao in conclusion of his speech.
The guests felicitated ambassador Yao for his appointment to the post. They highly commended the development of China in the new era, and applauded for the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between Bangladesh and China.
It is expected that under the guidance of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, China and Bangladesh will continue developing the healthy and stable bilateral relations, promote China-Bangladesh practical cooperation to a new level, and jointly set an example of friendly relations among developing countries.
During the reception, artists from Kunming National Dance and Song Theater presented performances. Nilu Akter from Confucius Institute at Dhaka University, Tasnova Zerin Haque from Confucius Institute at North South University and Sabuj Ahmed graduated from Dhaka University Department of International Relations also demonstrated Chinese tea art, paintings and music. The programs showcased the profound and diversified Chinese culture, and were warmly welcomed by the audience.