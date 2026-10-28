IEDCR director assaulted in his office; DAB accused of involvement

The director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) was assaulted inside his office on Wednesday after a group of people entered his room. The incident took place at around 11:00 am.

Professor Quazi Ahmed Zaki, the institute’s director, said activists of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), an organisation of ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party)-supporting physicians, had created a mob and carried out the attack.

Prothom Alo has obtained video footage showing the assault on Professor Quazi Ahmed.

The footage shows him holding a meeting with several people in his office when eight to nine men enter the room. They pull him out of his chair and begin assaulting him.