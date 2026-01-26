NCP candidate Ariful's election campaign attacked in Khilkhet, with allegations levelled against BNP
An attack has occurred on the campaign of Ariful Islam Adib, the candidate of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the 11-party alliance in Dhaka-18 constituency.
Two members of the 11-party alliance were injured in the attack.
NCP has alleged that local BNP leaders and activists were involved in this incident.
The attack took place on Monday morning when Ariful Islam visited an orphanage for inspection and conducted election campaign in the Dumni Nurpara area of Khilkhet police station in the capital.
In a press release sent to the media in the afternoon, NCP condemned and protested the incident.
Ariful Islam, the candidate for Dhaka-18 constituency, is the Senior Joint Convenor of NCP’s central committee and the Convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North.
In a statement from NCP's Central Election Steering Committee, it was alleged that a group of terrorists led by local BNP leader Didar Molla carried out this attack during a visit and election campaign at an orphanage in the Dumni Nurpara area of Khilkhet police station in the morning. As a result, at least two workers of the alliance were seriously injured.
NCP has demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Mojibur Rahman Manju, has strongly condemned and protested this attack.
He said that these planned attacks during election campaigns prove that the environment for democracy and healthy politics in the country is being severely obstructed.