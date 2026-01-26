NCP candidate Ariful's election campaign attacked in Khilkhet, with allegations levelled against BNP

An attack has occurred on the campaign of Ariful Islam Adib, the candidate of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the 11-party alliance in Dhaka-18 constituency.

Two members of the 11-party alliance were injured in the attack.

NCP has alleged that local BNP leaders and activists were involved in this incident.

The attack took place on Monday morning when Ariful Islam visited an orphanage for inspection and conducted election campaign in the Dumni Nurpara area of Khilkhet police station in the capital.

In a press release sent to the media in the afternoon, NCP condemned and protested the incident.