NCP leader expelled after arrest on suspicion of involvement with extremist organisation

A leader has been permanently expelled from the National Citizen Party (NCP) due to suspicion of involvement with the activities of an extremist organisation after being arrested in Jatrabari, the capital.

The leader, Ataullah Shah, was the joint member secretary of the NCP’s Gazipur Metropolitan Unit.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a letter signed by Sadia Farzana, a member of the NCP’s office cell, announced the expulsion order. The letter addressed to Ataullah was published late last night on the NCP’s verified Facebook page. Meanwhile, Ataullah, who was arrested, is currently in police remand.

The letter addressed to Ataullah stated, “A serious allegation has been made against you regarding involvement in activities contrary to the organisation’s policies and ideals. In such a situation, according to the party’s constitution and applicable organisational provisions, you are permanently expelled from all organisational responsibilities, and primary membership of the NCP, including the post of joint member secretary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Convening Committee. This order will be effective immediately. ”