NCP leader expelled after arrest on suspicion of involvement with extremist organisation
A leader has been permanently expelled from the National Citizen Party (NCP) due to suspicion of involvement with the activities of an extremist organisation after being arrested in Jatrabari, the capital.
The leader, Ataullah Shah, was the joint member secretary of the NCP’s Gazipur Metropolitan Unit.
Yesterday, Tuesday, a letter signed by Sadia Farzana, a member of the NCP’s office cell, announced the expulsion order. The letter addressed to Ataullah was published late last night on the NCP’s verified Facebook page. Meanwhile, Ataullah, who was arrested, is currently in police remand.
The letter addressed to Ataullah stated, “A serious allegation has been made against you regarding involvement in activities contrary to the organisation’s policies and ideals. In such a situation, according to the party’s constitution and applicable organisational provisions, you are permanently expelled from all organisational responsibilities, and primary membership of the NCP, including the post of joint member secretary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Convening Committee. This order will be effective immediately. ”
Earlier, on 5 July, at around 6:30am, NCP leader Ataullah Shah and six young men were detained by police from Balur Math in the Mini Cox’s Bazar area of Jatrabari.
On the same day, inspector AB Siddique of Jatrabari police station produced them in court and applied to show them arrested under section 54. An application for a seven-day remand for interrogation was also made.
After the hearing, the court granted a three-day remand for Ataullah and the other six individuals. The other five youths in remand are Shah Amanat Sabir, Hossain Tanim, Junaid, Abidur Rahman, and Bayojit.
In the remand application, the police mentioned in court that during patrol and operation monitoring in the Jatrabari area, they received secret information that some individuals were gathering for training to carry out activities of an extremist organisation at Balur Math next to the Amin Mohammad Group in Mini Cox’s Bazar area. Based on this information, the police conducted an operation there. Realising the presence of the police, some tried to flee, but these six were detained.
Ataullah Shah sent to jail after Remand
Meanwhile, after the three-day remand ended today, Wednesday, the court has sent expelled NCP leader Ataullah Shah and four others to prison. An additional three-day remand has been approved for further interrogation of the remaining two individuals.