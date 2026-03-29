New DC appointed in 11 districts
The government has appointed new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in 11 districts as part of changes in the public administration.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Sunday announcing these changes.
Authorities have transferred the previous deputy commissioners in these districts and appointed new officials.
Kazi Shahidul Islam, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Rajshahi. Hure Jannat, deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, has been posted as deputy commissioner of Khulna.
Lutfun Nahar, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Chuadanga.
Marzina Akter, deputy secretary of the Finance Division, has been made deputy commissioner of Madaripur.
Md Abu Sayeed, deputy director of the Government Printing Press, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria.
Ahmed Ziaur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, has been assigned as deputy commissioner of Chandpur.
GM Sarfaraz, deputy secretary of the Cabinet Division, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Habiganj.
Israt Jahan Keya, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been given charge as deputy commissioner of Narsingdi.
Shilpi Rani Roy, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Meherpur.
Rashedul Haque Pradhan, secretary of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, has been assigned as deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat.
Md Saniul Ferdous, deputy project director of the Land Management Automation Project, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Bandarban.
Earlier, on 15 March, the government had appointed new deputy commissioners in Gazipur, Chapainawabganj, Panchagarh, Kushtia and Netrokona following the formation of the new administration.