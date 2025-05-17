Rallies, processions banned in some areas of Dhaka from Sunday: ISPR
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced a ban on all forms of meetings, rallies, processions, and demonstrations in some areas of Dhaka, effective from Sunday and until further notice.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the ISPR said the decision was made in the interest of ensuring smooth public movement and maintaining law and order.
The restricted areas are Kachukhet Road, Bijoy Sarani to the Jahangir Gate via the chief adviser’s office, BAF Shaheen College to Mohakhali flyover, Sainik Club intersection, Bhashantek, Matikata, ECB Chattar and surrounding areas.