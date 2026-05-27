Body of Russian national working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project recovered

Police and project-related sources said that Latipov Vil was found unconscious in his room at night by his colleagues. The matter was then reported to the project authorities, and the physician responsible for Green City arrived and declared him dead. However, the exact cause of his death is still unknown.

Md. Asadur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station, said that police visited the scene after receiving the news. An inquest report on the body has been prepared. The actual cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received. Legal procedures related to the incident are ongoing.