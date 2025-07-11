Poet Al Mahmud's 90th birthday today

The 90th birthday of Al Mahmud, the poet of love, affection, nature and prayer, is today, Friday.

He was born on this day in 1936 in Maurail, Brahmanbaria. He passed away in Dhaka on 15 February, 2019.

Marking the day, a discussion, remembrance and recitation programme will be held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital at 4:00 pm today.