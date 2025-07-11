Poet Al Mahmud's 90th birthday today
The 90th birthday of Al Mahmud, the poet of love, affection, nature and prayer, is today, Friday.
He was born on this day in 1936 in Maurail, Brahmanbaria. He passed away in Dhaka on 15 February, 2019.
Marking the day, a discussion, remembrance and recitation programme will be held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital at 4:00 pm today.
Eminent figures of art and literature will be present at this programme organised by Kaler Kalas and Kaler Dhwani. On the same day Mymensingh Sahitya Sangsad, organised a seminar titled 'Our Al Mahmud' in Mymensingh.
Meanwhile, Bangla Academy sources said that a special seminar will be organised in July to mark the poet's birth anniversary. Poetry, memoirs and discussions have been organised at the MBA building of Dhaka University at 4:00 pm on 12 July.
Fans and followers of the poet will celebrate the day in separate events. The poet's fans have demanded that the poet's birth anniversary be celebrated nationally.
They said Al Mahmud was greatly despised and ignored during the past fascist period. Many of Al Mahmud's poems greatly inspired the students and the public during the July Revolution, they added.