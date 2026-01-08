National security adviser on US visit: election and trade on agenda
At the start of the new year, US President Donald Trump has taken tougher decisions on remittances, visas and travel. Like several other countries, Bangladesh is viewing two strict measures by the Trump administration as a new source of pressure.
Against this backdrop, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman travelled to Washington yesterday, Wednesday, on a five-day visit.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington confirmed the visit to Prothom Alo, saying that ahead of the national election scheduled for next month, the election itself and the broader political situation, particularly the process of democratic transition, will be prioritised during the visit.
The agenda will also include a review of decisions taken in discussions with the United States on supplementary tariffs.
The diplomatic sources told this correspondent that, the national security adviser is due to arrive in the US capital on the morning of 7 January local time. Preparations have been made for several meetings over the following two days, on 8 and 9 January.
Sources at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said that, according to the draft itinerary, Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to meet Alison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.
The meeting will also be attended by Paul Kapur, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, and Sergio Goro, the US Ambassador to Delhi and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.
In addition, a separate meeting is planned between Brendan Lynch, the US Assistant Trade Representative and national security adviser Khalilur Rahman.
Diplomatic sources from both countries said that US Ambassador-designate to Dhaka Brent Christensen is scheduled to take the oath of office at the US State Department on 9 January. The oath will be administered by either US Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Langdahl.
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman may attend the ceremony. The new US ambassador to Bangladesh is expected to arrive in Dhaka on 12 January.