National security adviser on US visit: election and trade on agenda

At the start of the new year, US President Donald Trump has taken tougher decisions on remittances, visas and travel. Like several other countries, Bangladesh is viewing two strict measures by the Trump administration as a new source of pressure.

Against this backdrop, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman travelled to Washington yesterday, Wednesday, on a five-day visit.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington confirmed the visit to Prothom Alo, saying that ahead of the national election scheduled for next month, the election itself and the broader political situation, particularly the process of democratic transition, will be prioritised during the visit.