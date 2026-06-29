Dengue: 5 die in a single day, highest toll so far

The country has witnessed the highest number of deaths in a single day from dengue this year. Five dengue patients have died in the 24 hours from 8 am on Monday. Previously, the highest number of deaths in a single day this year was two. So far this year, 18 dengue patients have died. Among them, 13 have died in June alone.

This information has been gathered from the analysis of a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services. During the last 24 hours, among the five deceased, two died in the Chattogram division. One death each occurred in the Mymensingh division, Dhaka South City Corporation, and Dhaka North City Corporation areas. Among them were three females, including a teenage girl, and the other two were males.