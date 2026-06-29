Dengue: 5 die in a single day, highest toll so far
The country has witnessed the highest number of deaths in a single day from dengue this year. Five dengue patients have died in the 24 hours from 8 am on Monday. Previously, the highest number of deaths in a single day this year was two. So far this year, 18 dengue patients have died. Among them, 13 have died in June alone.
This information has been gathered from the analysis of a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services. During the last 24 hours, among the five deceased, two died in the Chattogram division. One death each occurred in the Mymensingh division, Dhaka South City Corporation, and Dhaka North City Corporation areas. Among them were three females, including a teenage girl, and the other two were males.
In the last 24 hours, 124 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue. This brings the total number of hospital admissions due to dengue this year to 5,924.
Among them, 5,455 people, including 100 in the last 24 hours, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. This month, 2,727 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals.
An analysis based on divisions shows that out of the patients admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, the highest number (37) is from Barisal.
Additionally, there are 28 patients in Chattogram, 17 in Dhaka South City, 16 in Dhaka North City, 14 in Khulna, 8 in Rajshahi, and 2 each in Mymensingh and outside Dhaka Metropolitan.
It should be noted that dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh are commonly observed during the monsoon season, especially from July to October.
Stagnant rainwater provides an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.
However, in recent years, due to unusual weather patterns, prolonged warm periods, and rapid urbanisation, the seasonal pattern of dengue is changing. Now, infections begin earlier and continue for an extended period of time.