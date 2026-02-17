Writ filed seeking stay on referendum results

A writ petition has been filed challenging the legality of the referendum held on 12 February and seeking a stay on its results.

A lawyer of the Supreme Court filed the writ today, Tuesday, with the relevant branch of the High Court as the petitioner.

The petitioner, lawyer ABM Ataul Majid Touhid, confirming the news of filing the writ told Prothom Alo, “The writ mainly challenges the legality of holding the referendum on 12 February and seeks a stay on the gazette published on 13 February declaring the referendum results. We have also sought its cancellation.”