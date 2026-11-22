Dhaka–Chattogram in 3 hours: Tk 1.25 trillion expressway planned
The government is planning a mega project to transform the existing Dhaka–Chattogram highway into an access-controlled expressway. The nearly 250-kilometre highway will run partly on elevated roads and partly at ground level.
Local vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and motorcycles, will not be allowed on the expressway. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Chattogram to just three hours, compared with the current average of seven hours. Traffic congestion and adverse weather often make the journey even longer. Vehicles using the expressway will have to pay tolls.
The proposed expressway will start at Jatrabari in Dhaka and end at Sagarika intersection in Chattogram, following the alignment of the existing Dhaka–Chattogram Highway (N-1). However, unlike an ordinary highway, vehicles will not be able to enter or exit at any point. They will have to use designated entry and exit ramps.
The expressway will be approximately 233 kilometres long, with six lanes for high-speed traffic. Two separate roads will run along both sides for local vehicles.
These details were found in the project's feasibility study and design documents. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded the feasibility study and detailed design, which were completed in 2025. The target is to begin implementation in January 2027 and complete the project by December 2032.
The proposed design outlines three construction options. One involves building the entire expressway on elevated structures, while the other two propose a combination of elevated sections and roads at ground level. The estimated costs vary depending on the option.
The Roads and Highways Department (RHD), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, has been assigned to implement the project.
Sources at the ministry said the second option has been selected provisionally. Under this plan, around 65 kilometres of the highway would be elevated, while the remaining 168 kilometres would be built at ground level.
The estimated construction cost of this option is Tk 712.13 billion, with an additional Tk 541.65 billion required for 20 years of operation. The total cost would be around Tk 1.25 trillion.
RHD Chief Engineer Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway is the busiest road in the country and its capacity needs to be expanded urgently.
"The feasibility study and design work have been completed. We will take steps to start construction once we receive the final decision from the highest level of the government," he said.
Financing and next steps
Sources at the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges said the project is planned to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP). The government may also explore foreign financing under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement.
However, a final directive from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be required on the overall project. A meeting with the prime minister on the matter is likely to take place next week.
According to RHD sources, another proposed option involves building 95 kilometres of elevated road and the remaining 138 kilometres at ground level. The estimated construction cost under this option is Tk 792.25 billion, while operating expenses would exceed Tk 1.26 trillion. The combined construction and operating costs would be more than Tk 2.05 trillion.
The third option proposes building the entire 232.76-kilometre expressway on elevated structures. Construction alone would cost around Tk 1.52 trillion. Including operating expenses, the total cost would reach approximately Tk 3.5 trillion.
How will it be built?
Under the project plan, the existing four-lane highway will be upgraded to an expressway, with separate lanes designed to accommodate traffic demand along different sections.
The design proposes a 10-lane elevated highway from Jatrabari in Dhaka to Madanpur in Narayanganj. The remaining sections would have a six-lane main highway, alongside separate lanes for local traffic.
Seven major interchanges, or system interchanges, are planned under the project. These will connect the expressway to important highways and road networks. Vehicles will only be allowed to enter or exit through designated interchanges, separating long-distance traffic from local traffic.
In addition, 29 service interchanges will be built to facilitate access from smaller roads. The plan also includes 91 underpasses for local vehicles and pedestrians.
Elevated roads or bridges will be constructed over railway crossings at four locations so that expressway traffic does not have to stop for passing trains. Nine new bridges are also proposed at different locations.
Where is traffic pressure highest?
According to RHD sources, the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway is the country's busiest road, connecting the capital and other regions with Chattogram Port. Around 92 per cent of the country's international trade and 81 per cent of its export trade are conducted through this route. The highway is therefore considered a lifeline of the national economy.
The feasibility study says inadequate road capacity, the movement of different types of vehicles on the same road and growing traffic congestion are increasing travel time and transportation costs. These problems are also reducing the quality of road services and creating safety risks.
One of the main objectives of the expressway project is to address these problems by establishing a faster, safer and uninterrupted transport network.
Another objective is to accelerate industrial and investment activities across the country. The expressway is expected to improve direct connectivity with major industrial zones, export processing zones (EPZs) and the ready-made garment sector.
This is expected to attract foreign investment and facilitate industrial production and goods transportation. The project also aims to encourage new investment, create employment and increase the contribution of the transport network to gross domestic product (GDP) by expanding highway capacity.
The project also seeks to improve regional connectivity, international supply chains and goods transportation through links with the Asian Highway network, regional cooperation initiatives and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Based on 2023 traffic data, the feasibility study provides estimates of vehicle movement along different sections of the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway.
Between Jatrabari in Dhaka and Sonargaon in Narayanganj, daily traffic ranges from 55,000 to 72,000 vehicles. The section between Sonargaon and Suagazi Bazar in Cumilla handles 45,000 to 55,000 vehicles a day. Between Suagazi Bazar and Sagarika intersection in Chattogram, daily traffic ranges from 38,000 to 45,000 vehicles.
The new expressway is also planned to be integrated with the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.
At the Chattogram end, the design includes connections with the Outer Ring Road, Karnaphuli Tunnel and existing road networks. These links are expected to facilitate the transportation of goods between Chattogram Port, industrial zones, economic zones and other parts of the country.
104 toll plazas planned
Vehicles will have to pay tolls to use the expressway. The project proposes four main toll plazas and 100 smaller or satellite toll plazas.
The four main toll plazas are planned at Madanpur in Narayanganj, two locations at Suagazi Bazar in Cumilla and Salimpur in Chattogram.
Each main toll plaza will have 10 toll collection gates, while each satellite toll plaza will have two. A modern electronic toll collection system will also be introduced.
Four service areas will be built for vehicles to stop, rest and access essential services. These areas will offer food, rest facilities, fuel, electric vehicle charging, repair services and parking.
Separate truck parking facilities will be established at 15 locations, with a combined capacity of around 3,000 goods-carrying vehicles.
According to project documents, around 92 per cent of the land required for the project is already within the existing road boundaries under RHD. An additional 145 hectares of land will be needed, most of it for interchanges, toll plazas and service areas.
A supporting project has been proposed to cover land acquisition, rehabilitation of affected people and relocation of utility lines, including electricity and gas connections. RHD sources said this could cost more than Tk 70 billion.
How much will the government pay?
Sources at the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges said most of the construction costs would be borne by the private contractor. However, government support equivalent to 30 to 40 per cent of the construction cost may be required.
Such support is known as viability gap funding (VGF), a financing mechanism commonly used in PPP projects worldwide.
According to the feasibility study, if the project is implemented with 65 kilometres of elevated road, the government would need to provide around Tk 215 billion in financial support.
The study considers a concession period of 25 years for the project. A concession period refers to the period during which a private contractor is responsible for constructing and operating the infrastructure before handing it over to the government.
The proposed period includes five years for construction and 20 years for operation.
The feasibility study projects that the expressway could generate around Tk 2.66 trillion in toll revenue over 20 years. However, when future revenue is discounted to its present value, the amount comes down to Tk 446.41 billion.
RHD officials said the concession period could therefore be adjusted.
How the project came about
Considering the growing traffic on the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway, the government took an initiative in 2004 to build an access-controlled highway.
In 2008, the ADB expressed interest in providing a loan of around Tk 1 billion for the project's feasibility study and design.
In March 2013, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the project for implementation under the PPP framework. The following month, a consulting firm was appointed to conduct the feasibility study and prepare the detailed design.
The report was presented to then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in October 2015, and she gave her approval.
According to sources concerned, several Chinese state-owned companies expressed interest in constructing the expressway at different stages.
In 2015, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the government. Poly Technologies and China Railway Construction Corporation also expressed interest that year.
In 2016, China Railway International Group (CRIG) proposed implementing the project, including financing. In August 2017, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) proposed building the expressway under a G2G and build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangement.
However, the Awami League government cancelled the expressway project in 2021.
RHD sources said there was opposition within the then government over concerns that the strategically important highway could come under the control of a Chinese company. As a result, the project did not move forward.
During the interim government's tenure, consultants were appointed again to conduct a feasibility study for the project.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also pledged to build the Dhaka–Chattogram Expressway in its election manifesto. Following the formation of the BNP government in February, fresh efforts have been initiated to implement the project.
Professor Shamsul Hoque of the Department of Civil Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) told Prothom Alo that if the government is to convert just one highway in the country into an expressway, the Dhaka–Chattogram corridor should be the first choice.
"From a strategic perspective, this corridor is also highly important. Investment in this route would certainly generate returns within the shortest possible time. It would contribute to socioeconomic development and employment generation, while also helping the country become better connected to regional transport networks in the future," he said.
Shamsul Hoque further said there would be no problem if the government was willing to make substantial investments in the highway.
"In other words, even if additional investment is required to ensure its maximum utilisation, the government should consider spending that money. If building the entire route as an elevated expressway offers greater benefits, that option could also be considered," he said.