The proposed design outlines three construction options. One involves building the entire expressway on elevated structures, while the other two propose a combination of elevated sections and roads at ground level. The estimated costs vary depending on the option.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, has been assigned to implement the project.

Sources at the ministry said the second option has been selected provisionally. Under this plan, around 65 kilometres of the highway would be elevated, while the remaining 168 kilometres would be built at ground level.

The estimated construction cost of this option is Tk 712.13 billion, with an additional Tk 541.65 billion required for 20 years of operation. The total cost would be around Tk 1.25 trillion.

RHD Chief Engineer Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway is the busiest road in the country and its capacity needs to be expanded urgently.

"The feasibility study and design work have been completed. We will take steps to start construction once we receive the final decision from the highest level of the government," he said.