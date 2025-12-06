Upcoming election a big test for law enforcers: Touhid

The Foreign Affairs Adviser said the present interim government wants to hand over the responsibility to the elected government through a fair election.

"Law and order is at the root of everything. Although there were problems in the beginning, the situation is good now. The police have managed to organise themselves and integrate effectively," he said.

He emphasized that more importance should be given to the education and health sectors. He added that the present interim government has initiated some projects and hopes the next government will continue them.

"Regarding potato exports, Md Touhid Hossain said the government is seriously considering them, but it is not easy since only two or three countries in the world import potatoes regularly."

On the export of human resources abroad, he said, "If you go abroad, you must go as a skilled person. Otherwise, the salary is low. Our country's people do not go abroad as skilled people. Due to which they get low salaries."