Upcoming election a big test for law enforcers: Touhid
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today said the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election is a major test for the country's law enforcement agencies.
"Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the upcoming election will be an ideal election, and the law enforcement agencies will have to remain vigilant," he said.
He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a view-exchanging meeting with Rangpur district officials at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room this morning.
Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Mohammad Enamul Ahsan presided over the event.
The Foreign Affairs Adviser said the present interim government wants to hand over the responsibility to the elected government through a fair election.
"Law and order is at the root of everything. Although there were problems in the beginning, the situation is good now. The police have managed to organise themselves and integrate effectively," he said.
He emphasized that more importance should be given to the education and health sectors. He added that the present interim government has initiated some projects and hopes the next government will continue them.
"Regarding potato exports, Md Touhid Hossain said the government is seriously considering them, but it is not easy since only two or three countries in the world import potatoes regularly."
On the export of human resources abroad, he said, "If you go abroad, you must go as a skilled person. Otherwise, the salary is low. Our country's people do not go abroad as skilled people. Due to which they get low salaries."
He noted that there are many vacant nursing positions abroad and said skilled nurses can earn good salaries. He urged the concerned department to take initiatives in this regard.
Newly appointed Superintendent of Police Mohammad Marufat Hussain, Civil Surgeon Shaheen Sultana, Deputy Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Tofail Ahmed, District Livestock Officer Md Abu Sayeed, and other officials also spoke at the event.
Earlier, a video titled "Rangpur, the center of progress in the northern region" was screened.
Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain visited key places and establishments in the city and is scheduled to visit Rangpur Cadet College this afternoon.